Police Investigation Underway at Mall in KahuluiMarch 18, 2018, 5:26 PM HST (Updated March 18, 2018, 5:29 PM) · 0 Comments
Maui police are conducting an investigation near the restrooms outside of the Men’s Macy’s store on the second floor of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.
Police responded with multiple units at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, March 18, 2018.
The investigation also involves police response to the Kahului Community Center Park.
Maui police have not yet released details about the incident.
