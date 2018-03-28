Hawaiʻi hotels statewide reported strong results in February 2018 compared to a year ago, highlighted by average revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $252 (+10.5%), according to the Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report released today by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

In February, Maui County hotel properties led the island counties in total RevPAR at $355 (+16.2%), total average daily rate at $430 (+12.2%), and growth of occupancy, increasing 2.9 percentage points to 82.7%.

Jennifer Chun, HTA director of tourism research, commented, “February was an excellent month for Hawaiʻi’s hotel industry across the board. All classes of hotel properties on all counties performed well and that’s great news for the industry as a whole. Wailea and the Kohala Coast stood out with exceptional growth in RevPAR and ADR, complemented by high rates of occupancy.”

Of the state’s resort regions, Wailea hotel properties on Maui earned the highest RevPAR at $592 (+23.2%), highest ADR at $652 (+19.4%) and highest rate of occupancy at 90.8% (+2.8 percentage points) in February.

Additionally, hotel properties in the Lahaina-Kāʻanapali-Kapalua resort area reported growth in RevPAR to $295 (+12.6%) and ADR to $367 (+10.6%), with occupancy also increasing to 80.7% (+1.4 percentage points).

Statewide ADR grew to $294 (+8%) in February, with occupancy also increasing to 85.6% (+1.9 percentage points).

All classes of hotel properties reported RevPAR growth in February. Luxury Class hotels led the market, growing both RevPAR to $477 (+15.7%) and ADR to $587 (+12.0%), with occupancy rising to 81.3% (+2.6 percentage points). Upper Class (+11.1%), Upper Midscale Class (+10.9%), and Midscale & Economy Class (+13.9%) hotels each posted double-digit RevPAR increases for February. Upper Upscale Class properties also did well in February with a 6.3% increase in RevPAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the four major island counties, hotels on the island of Hawaiʻi led the state in RevPAR growth in February, increasing RevPAR to $263 (+18.6%), which was boosted by increases in ADR to $306 (+15.2%) and occupancy to 85.9% (+2.4 percentage points).

Kauaʻi hotel properties also recorded a strong increase in RevPAR to $256 (+16.1%) in February, boosted by increases in ADR to $311 (+15.7%) and occupancy of 82.2% (+0.3 percentage points).

Oʻahu hotel properties recorded the highest occupancy at 87.4% (+1.7 percentage points) in February, along with modest increases in RevPAR to $205 (+3.6%) and ADR to $234 (+1.6%).

Hotel properties in the Kohala Coast resort area on the island of Hawaiʻi reported strong growth in RevPAR to $373 (+23.1%) in February, driven by an increase in ADR to $425 (+18.7%) and higher occupancy of 87.8% (+3.1 percentage points).

Waikiki hotel properties also performed well in February with increases in both RevPAR to $203 (+3.1%) and ADR to $230 (+1.5%) and occupancy of 88% (+1.4 percentage points).