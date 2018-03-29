SkyWest Airlines announced a new agreement with Mokulele Airlines that will allow current pilots a direct pathway to SkyWest Airlines.

Together, the two airlines will provide a pathway for more pilots to take control of their aviation careers. As part of the agreement, Mokulele pilots will enjoy all the benefits of SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program, including mentorships, access to company facilities, training and more.

“We’re pleased to partner with Mokulele to provide a solid pathway for Mokulele pilots to advance their careers, said Tracy Gallo, SkyWest Vice President of Flight Operations. “SkyWest pilots are the best in the industry, and are more sought after by every major carrier than those at any other regional airline. This partnership allows Mokulele pilots to enjoy the benefits of SkyWest training, mentorships and more as they work to lift their career to new heights.”

“This new partnership provides Mokulele pilots access to the best regional airline in the industry,” said Ron Hansen, Mokulele CEO. “We’re excited to join with SkyWest to provide this exceptional career opportunity for our pilots.”

Additional benefits to joining the SkyWest Airlines Pilot Pathway Program include enhanced seniority, guaranteed final interview and access to pilot mentors.

SkyWest Airlines operates over 2,100 flights daily, connecting millions of passengers each month to 235 destinations across North America. SkyWest operates in partnership with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and has a fleet of 424 aircraft.