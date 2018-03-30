Sunday, April 1, is Easter Day, if you’re looking for some good eats, here are a few options to look into:

Hāliʻimaile General Store

Hāliʻimaile General Store will host a special Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu items include herb scrambled eggs; Egg Benedict with Canadian bacon and a lilikoʻi hollandaise; Crispy bacon and Portuguese sausage; salt crusted prime rib of beef; Moroccan lamb stew; Seafood pasta with spring peas, corn, roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes in a lobster sauce; Shrimp cocktail with a wasabi cocktail sauce; Crab dip with water biscuits; Tomato panzanella with roasted peppers, garlic croutons and a sherry vinaigrette; Mozzarella cheese, fresh fig, prosciutto caprese salad with basil and balsamic reduction.

The price for the brunch is $49 for adults and $18 for keiki. Children under six are complimentary. Call 808-572-2666 for reservations.

Gannon’s Restaurant

Gannon’s Easter brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakfast brunch items include omelets; cheese fondue scrambled eggs; breakfast charcuteries; and shortrib hash. There will also be a salad station featuring asparagus salad; raspberry salad; Hawaiian ahi poke, and Bev’s famous crab dip. Don’t forget to stop at the carving station for items such as sea salt crusted roast beef; cedar plank salmon and honey baked ham.

The Gannon’s Easter brunch is $50 for adults (includes coffee, tea, iced tea and soda), keiki are $20, and keiki five and under are complimentary. Call 808-875-8080 for reservations.

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel – Tiki Terrace

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel’s award-winning Tiki Terrace restaurant will host an Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Award-winning Executive Chef Tom Muromoto created a mouthwatering menu of fresh seafood, including local favorites ahi shoyu & raw crab poke and entrees like slow roasted beef striploin, stuff roasted pork loin, and homemade pork lau lau.

The resort will also have activities for keiki including a petting farm, face painting, Easter themed arts & crafts, live Hawaiian entertainment and an Easter egg hunt.

The price for brunch is $58 per person and $26 for children 6 to 12 years of age. Children five and under eat free with a paying adult.

For reservations, call 808-667-0124.

Cane & Canoe

Cane & Canoe at Montage Kapalua Bay will host an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The menu will feature breakfast items including classic Egg Benedict; build-your-own omelet station; Hawaiian sweet bread french toast, and Molokai sweet potato pancakes. In addition, there will be a Raw Bar with chilled lobster tails; poached prawns; Jonah crab claws; and big-eye ahi sashimi. The carving station will include roasted leg of lamb and glazed Berkshire ham.

The cost for the Easter brunch is $68 for adults and $37 for children ages 5 to 12. The brunch is complimentary for children ages 4 and younger. Prices are not inclusive of tax and gratuity.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa – Swan Court

Swan Court at Hyatt Regency Maui will offer a special Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Guests can can enjoy a variety of breakfast foods, fresh fruit and pastries, fresh salads, hot dishes including Prime Rib and Leg of Lamb from action stations, and desserts.

Menu highlights include Surfing Goat cheese egg white with zucchini and tomato frittata; blueberry pancakes with coconut and maple syrup; roast chicken breast; house smoked salmon, capers, tomatoes, Maui onion and cream cheese; and more.

The Swan Court Easter Brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet is $69 for adults, and $35 for kids ages 5-12, excluding tax and gratuity.

For reservations call 808-667-4727.