The Hawai‘i Senate on Thursday voted 23-2 to pass House Bill 2739 titled “Our Care, Our Choice Act.”

The medical aid in dying bill allows a mentally capable, terminally ill adult with six months or less to live, the freedom to make their own end-of-life decisions.

The bill is now transmitted to the House for their review and is expected to be enrolled to the Governor for his consideration.

If signed by the governor, Hawaiʻi would become the sixth state in the nation to legalize medical aid in dying.

On the floor, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi thanked Senator Karl Rhoads for researching and crafting SB1129. He also acknowledged Senator Rosalyn Baker, Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health and Senator Gil Keith-Agaran, then-Chair of the Committee on Judiciary, and their staff for the efforts made last year to “put forward a public document that we could debate and discuss in order to get to the bill that we would be comfortable upon voting. All of those efforts have helped us get to a better place with the bill being voted on today.”

US Senator Colleen Hanabusa, who is running for governor, applauded the Hawai‘i State Legislature for passing the measure and took the opportunity to urge the governor to sign the bill within the required 10 days to allow patients suffering from terminal illness to decide how they want to spend the remainder of their life. Hanabusa previously submitted testimony in support of H.B. 2739.

“We have debated and discussed this issue for a very long time, and this measure is the right thing to do. I urge the governor to act now,” Hanabusa said. “This important and highly personal decision belongs to the patient, and we should ensure that the regulations and procedures we approve respect their wishes and protect their rights.”

Hanabusa has supported similar death with dignity legislation. While serving in the Hawaiʻi State Senate between 2004 and 2007 she introduced three measures resembling H.B. 2739.