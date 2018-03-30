Medical Aid in Dying Bill Passes Out of SenateMarch 30, 2018, 6:14 AM HST (Updated March 30, 2018, 6:18 AM) · 0 Comments
The Hawai‘i Senate on Thursday voted 23-2 to pass House Bill 2739 titled “Our Care, Our Choice Act.”
The medical aid in dying bill allows a mentally capable, terminally ill adult with six months or less to live, the freedom to make their own end-of-life decisions.
The bill is now transmitted to the House for their review and is expected to be enrolled to the Governor for his consideration.
If signed by the governor, Hawaiʻi would become the sixth state in the nation to legalize medical aid in dying.
On the floor, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi thanked Senator Karl Rhoads for researching and crafting SB1129. He also acknowledged Senator Rosalyn Baker, Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health and Senator Gil Keith-Agaran, then-Chair of the Committee on Judiciary, and their staff for the efforts made last year to “put forward a public document that we could debate and discuss in order to get to the bill that we would be comfortable upon voting. All of those efforts have helped us get to a better place with the bill being voted on today.”
US Senator Colleen Hanabusa, who is running for governor, applauded the Hawai‘i State Legislature for passing the measure and took the opportunity to urge the governor to sign the bill within the required 10 days to allow patients suffering from terminal illness to decide how they want to spend the remainder of their life. Hanabusa previously submitted testimony in support of H.B. 2739.
“We have debated and discussed this issue for a very long time, and this measure is the right thing to do. I urge the governor to act now,” Hanabusa said. “This important and highly personal decision belongs to the patient, and we should ensure that the regulations and procedures we approve respect their wishes and protect their rights.”
Hanabusa has supported similar death with dignity legislation. While serving in the Hawaiʻi State Senate between 2004 and 2007 she introduced three measures resembling H.B. 2739.
- In 2002, after a House bill advanced, Hanabusa voted to pull companion legislation out of a Senate committee where the Chair refused to hear it. She voted in favor of the measure. It failed following a floor debate by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.
- In 2004 Hanabusa introduced and supported SB 391, the first of three measures addressing the issue. She proposed SB 1308 in 2005.
- In 2007, she introduced and voted for SB 1995, which sought to make it legal for a physician to prescribe lethal medication to a patient diagnosed as terminally ill with six months or less to live. At the time, SB 1995 was the fifth attempt to reach consensus on the issue.