Maui Tacos announced plans to expand nationwide, with six new store openings scheduled for 2018 and 12 new stores slated for 2019.

Hawaiʻi’s iconic fast casual Mexican restaurant was created by world-famous Pacific Rim Chef Mark Ellman in 1993 for surfers and celebrities and currently has eight locations on Maui and Oʻahu.

The six new stores this year will open in Kahului; Monroe, Louisiana; Pearl City, Oʻahu; Charleston, South Carolina; Reno, Nevada; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The ten new stores in 2019 will include a Hilo location as well.

“Mexican fast casual is and has been one of the fastest-growing food segments nationwide and offers great opportunities for franchisees who want to enter into this arena with an established brand known worldwide having served guests in Hawaiʻi for 25 years,” says Maui Tacos CEO Jeff Endervelt. “We believe our chef-driven menu that focuses on the food distinguishes us against our competitors. This is a time-proven concept and after 25 years in business, the rest of the US will get to say Aloha to Fresh.”

Maui Tacos combines a hip, fast, casual yet fresh dining experience that features a never-ending free salsa bar filled with exotic and tried-and-true salsas side-by-side. “Many people say our salsas do a hula on your tongue,” Endervelt said. Most restaurants also offer beer, wine, margaritas and other Island cocktails.

Combining the bold tastes of Mexico with the exotic tastes of Hawaiʻi, Maui Tacos says the Maui-Mex menu and island-style culture are distinguishing features and a marketable advantage over other restaurants from fast food to mom-and-pop Mexican restaurants.

“Our fast-casual restaurants have risen to celebrity status since the opening of our first restaurant on Maui in 1993,” Endervelt explains. “Now celebrating our 25th Anniversary and being rated one of the Top Mexican Restaurants in the Country by ZAGAT, the legend continues.”

Maui Tacos says it has a competitive royalty structure that franchisees will find very attractive, a competitive franchise fee with substantial discounts for area developers who commit to opening multiple units, and Veterans receive a 50% discount on their franchise fee in recognition and gratitude of their service to the country.

“We treat our franchisees like our ʻohana, our family,” Endervelt says. “We offer comprehensive training and ongoing support when franchisees open and operate a Maui Tacos. The kokua (help) doesn’t stop there. Maui Tacos corporate provides ongoing marketing and operational support and constant menu development. It’s all a recipe that’s been 25 years in the making, resulting in internationally acclaimed and award-winning cuisine, a proven business model, and a fun lifestyle for the franchisees and stakeholders involved.”

CEO and Board Chairman Endervelt has led the company since 2004 and has a long history of developing successful products and services for more than 40 years. Endervelt previously serviced as CEO, President and Board Chairman of Blimpie International Inc. from 2002 through 2005.

Target markets on the mainland include Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolinas, Tennessee, and more.