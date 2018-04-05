An application deadline has been set for Wednesday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m. for individuals seeking consideration to fill the remaining term for the District 8 State House seat left vacant by Representative Joseph Souki.

The Maui County Democratic Party will consider applications from any Democrat in good standing for at least six months prior to the application deadline, who lives in House District 8 (which encompasses Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Puʻuohala, Wailuku and Waikapū).

Applicants must fill out an Application Packet which includes a Statement of Candidacy form, Application Credentials & Questions form, submit a resume and fill out a Nomination Form including verified signatures of least five party members within District 8.

All forms will be available online. Recommendations from third parties will not be considered as only applicants may submit their own name.

All applications will be received by the Maui County Democratic Party Chair, who will date and time stamp each application. A confirmation of receipt will be sent within 24 hours for all applications received and applicants will be vetted for residency and “good standing” before making it to the official list that will be forwarded to the District 8 Council for consideration.

The Democratic Party’s District 8 Council will comprise the official nominating committee and will meet on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The committee will allow each candidate to speak for up to eight minutes and committee members will be able to vote for up to three candidates. Casting more than one vote per candidate will not be allowed.

The final three names as identified by the nominating committee will then be transmitted to the Maui County Democratic Party Chair and the Hawai‘i Democratic Party Chair who will then forward the names to the Governor. The Governor has 60 calendar days following the first day of the vacancy to make an appointment to the House seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a wonderful opportunity to serve the people of Hawaiʻi and the residents of District 8. I encourage any interested Democrats to apply,” said Timothy Lara, Chair of Maui County Democratic Party.