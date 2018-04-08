+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A landslide has forced the temporary closure of the Hāna Highway (360) at Mile Marker 21. Maui police closed the road in the area between Nāhiku Road and Wailua Road in Hāna, “due to the mountain coming down across the roadway.”

Authorities say the landslide is blocking both lanes. The closure went into effect at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Crews from the State Highways division are responding.

There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists are advised to stay off the roads until the weather subsides.

At 6:42 a.m., Maui police also responded to the Kahekili Highway near mile marker 8. Crews were working to clear a landslide across the roadway that was temporarily blocking traffic.