Employees and customers are safe after an armed robbery reported on Sunday afternoon at Serpico’s Pizzeria Maui in Pukalani.

The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. According to police reports, an unidentified suspect wearing a black motorcycle helmet entered the restaurant on Aewa Place off of the Old Haleakalā Highway in Puakalani.

Authorities say the individual brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect then fled on foot along the Old Haleakalā Highway with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Our employees handled the situation really well… and are safe..that’s most important,” owners said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. They extended their thanks to their staff and to the Maui Police Department.

The restaurant was closed for a few hours while police conducted an investigation. It is now reopened for business.

Anyone with information on the incident or those who may have observed this individual walking along Old Haleakalā Highway during this short time frame is asked to contact Detective Dennis Clifton at (808) 244-6433, the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966. Please reference police report #18-014797.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.