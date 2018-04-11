Surveillance video has been released from the scene of an armed robbery over the weekend at Serpico’s Pizzeria in Pukalani, Maui.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect fled on foot along the Old Haleakalā Highway with an undisclosed amount of money; however surveillance video shows the suspect entering a silver Toyota multi-purpose vehicle before driving away from the area.

The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. According to police reports, an unidentified suspect wearing a black motorcycle helmet entered the restaurant on Aewa Place off of the Old Haleakalā Highway in Puakalani.

Authorities say the individual brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect is described as 5’6” to 5’8” with a slim build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dennis Clifton at (808) 244-6433, the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966, and reference police report #18-014797.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.