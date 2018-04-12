Maui County Council Chair Mike White announced today that he will be retiring at the end of the term and will not be seeking re-election.

“I have truly enjoyed serving the residents of Maui County and working to better this special place we call home,” he said.

White identified a list of what he called “major accomplishments” during his nearly eight years in office, including: the creation of the Office of the County Auditor, “providing a voice of fiscal responsibility”; reviewing Maui County’s tax code; securing funding to repair the Kalakupua Playground at the Fourth Marine Division Park; preserving 267 acres on Maui’s North Shore at Kuiaha, Hamakualoa near Peʻahi in open space; banning alcohol at county parks where youth centers are located; and working to create additional affordable housing.

After retirement from the council, White will continue his role at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel where he has been the general manager since 1985.

“During my tenure on the council, I was able to focus much of my time on county business as the hotel ran with many experienced team members. In early 2019, my responsibilities to the owners of the hotel will significantly increase, making it difficult to dedicate the necessary time to both roles,” he said.

Maui County Council members are limited to five consecutive terms. White is eligible to run for a final two-year term in the 2018 election.

First elected in 2011, White served as the chair of the Economic Development, Parks and Recreation Committee from 2011-2013, chair of the Budget Committee from 2013-2015, and chair of the Council from 2015-2018.

“Serving on the council has been a great experience and I am proud of the accomplishments that we have achieved together. There is much more to be done, and I am confident the new council will continue to work through the many of the difficult issues facing the county.”

My intention since I was first elected, was to contribute my business background to serving the people of Maui County, and I believe we have made significant improvements on how the county now operates,” he said.

According to White, former Maui County Councilmember Michael J. Molina has pulled election papers to replace White. As of Friday, April 6, 2018, Makawao resident Adam Borowiec had also pulled papers for the seat.

“I am encouraged that Mr. Molina has the willingness to step-up and return to the council. Although we have had tough races against each other in the past, he has always been a reasonable voice. He also has been supportive of the visitor industry, which supports a vast majority of working families in Maui County,” said White.

White previously represented West Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Kahoʻolawe in the State House of Representatives from 1993 to 1998.