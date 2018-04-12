A contested case involving a special use permit for the nine-room Pāʻia Inn and café along Maui’s north shore, has been remanded back to the Maui Planning Commission for review.

An online “No Hotels in Pāʻia” petition against the project has drawn more than 2,000 signatures since it was launched on Monday.

Those opposed to the project say the community plan does not call for hotels or any resort to be in the Pāʻia/Haʻikū community. The petitioners say they have seen tourism, real estate, and commercialism “grow beyond the island’s infrastructure and resource capacity.”

A permit for the transient vacation rental was denied by the commission in December of 2016, but Seashore Properties owner, Michael Baskin appealed the ruling to the circuit court, and the case was sent back to the Planning Commission for additional consideration.

The Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday considered the appointment of a hearings officer for the case and heard public testimony, but was not expected to rule at the time on the substance of the previous application.

The Pāʻia Inn property is located at 93 Hāna Highway in Pāʻia.

The property was the subject of a County Planning Department investigation in May 2013 as a result of complaints in which SMA, zoning, permit and building code violations were identified. In 2015, the department levied fines totaling a half million dollars against Baskin. At the time, Baskin defended his business and called the application process “confusing and misleading,” saying he did his best to comply with what was a brand new ordinance at the time.