The list of candidates seeking to fill the remaining term for the District 8 House vacancy has been narrowed to three: Troy Hashimoto, Dain Kane and Joseph (Joe) Wildman.

The House District 8 Council Nominating Committee completed its selection process on Saturday and has forwarded the three names to the governor for further consideration.

“I am very pleased with the three applicants that were selected for the Governors consideration,” said Christy Kajiwara-Gusman, District 8 Council Chair who ran the proceedings.

“All of our applicants were highly qualified, and I know we can be proud to call one of them our representative. I appreciate their willingness to step-up and serve our community and our State,” she said.

“I want to thank the District 8 Council for their hard work and diligence in considering all applicants,” said Timothy Lara, Chair of the Maui County Democratic Party. “The Maui County Democratic Party looks forward to working with the governors selection to help move our Democratic values forward at the state legislature,” he said.

Other applicants that were considered included Avery Chumbley, Robert Hill lll, Justin Hughey, Lynn Araki-Regan and Mary Wagner.

“It is my understanding that Governor Ige will be meeting with the applicants in the next couple days, so I am hopeful that he will name someone early this up coming week. Governor Ige has already stated that he wishes to move quickly so that the 8th District can once again have representation in the State House. It is an especially important time, as many bills are being actively considered,” said Lara.

The Governor has 60 calendar days following the first day of the vacancy to make an appointment to the House seat.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of long-time lawmaker, Joe Souki on March 30, 2018.