The County of Maui recently joined Drive Electric Hawaiʻi, a collaboration of groups that share a vision to power Hawaiʻi’s ground transportation with 100% renewable energy.

Mayor Alan Arakawa signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month to join groups such as the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation; and Maui Electric Company, among others in the Drive Electric Hawaiʻi Initiative.

The initiative aims to accelerate the cost-effective electrification of transportation in all passenger, public and fleet vehicles.

“This MOU reaffirms my goal of steering us away from fossil fuel use and carbon emissions in our ground transportation,” Arakawa said. “Over time the county will also benefit from cost savings because the electric buses are easier to maintain and use much less fuel.”

In December, Maui joined other counties in signing a proclamation solidifying Hawaiʻi’s role as a global renewable energy leader, with all four counties becoming the first in the nation to commit to a 100% renewable transportation future.