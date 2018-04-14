A public informational meeting for the Pāʻia Relief Route project, originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 17, 2018, has been postponed, according to officials with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation,

The intent of the meeting is to gain community feedback to help with developing a draft environmental assessment for the project.

The community has been requesting the archaeological and traffic studies which are part of the draft environmental assessment.

Due to these requests, HDOT will release these studies prior to the publishing of the draft environmental assessment and will reschedule the meeting 2-3 weeks after the studies become available in late May.

HDOT officials say they appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding.