The ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u Natural Area Reserve area on Maui’s south shore will remain closed until at least Monday, April 23, 2018 due to the continued presence of sharks in the popular snorkeling destination.

The area has been closed for two weeks, after numerous tiger sharks were spotted, apparently coming close to shore to follow pupping reef sharks.

The DLNR Divisions of Aquatic Resources, Forestry and Wildlife and Conservation and Resources Enforcement, collectively agreed to the closure to keep ocean users safe from inadvertent interactions with large and potentially dangerous sharks.

The DLNR would like to remind anyone driving to ‘Ahihi-Kina’u that if the parking lot is closed, coastline entrances into the water are also closed.