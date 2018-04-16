VIDEO: Earth Day Beach Clean-Ups on Maui ×

April 22nd, 2018 marks the 48th year of World Earth Day celebrations demonstrating support and awareness of environmental protection. On and around this date there are many beach clean-ups scheduled around Maui.

Maui Now’s Malika Dudley interviewed Anna Lieding and Kelley Chapman. Two local women who started a swimwear label with the environment in mind. Manakai Swimwear recently launched its new and improved 2018 Women of the Wild Collection using an Italian sustainable techno-fabric made exclusively from regenerated nylon 6 fishing nets and industrial surplus. Their pieces are also all sewn in the USA ensuring ethical workplace conditions are met.

The beach clean up will take place at the Hale at Breakwall Beach. It is being put on in collaboration with Malama Maui Nui and Down the Hatch & Breakwall Shave Ice Co. who recently received their Ocean Friendly Restaurant Certification.

Registration will begin at 8:00am and will take place at the white Manakai Swimwear tent in front of the Hale at Breakwall beach. All participants will be provided with the materials needed to remove large and small debris from the beach including gloves, bags, and micro-plastic sifters. Participants will be directed to stations along Breakwall/Sharkpit beach to ensure we make the biggest impact possible. The beach cleanup will conclude at 11:00 and all participants are invited to continue on to Down the Hatch to celebrate their efforts and continue their support of the incredible event hosts.

For more information contact Kelley: kelley@manakaiswimwear.com

Other Earth Day events happening on Maui:

Saturday April 21, Earth Pre-Game Beach Clean Up, Kahului Harbor, Meet in front of canoes on the beach. Potluck & Mimosas. Trash bags, bins, gloves and some sifters and rakes will be provided. For more information contact Taylor: (850) 284-1723 or Tasha (808) 280-2058.

Nāpili Storm Drain Stenciling in Celebration of Earth Day

On Saturday, April 21, Blue Planet Foundation is proud to present the Blue Line Project in honor of

Earth Day 2018. Schools, students, families, and community members will participate in drawing a

blue chalk line at multiple locations across the state to mark the areas in their communities that will

be impacted by a one-meter rise in sea level. On Maui, this will take place on the mauka sidewalk of Halama Street in Kīhei (gather at Kīhei Library). Time: 9 a.m. to Noon

Thursday, April 19: UH Maui College Earth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 21: Earth Day, Surfrider Foundation Honolua Bay Cleanup, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.