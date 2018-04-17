Crews observing a Hawaiian monk seal pup on Hawai‘i Island, spotted it playing with a bright orange object in its mouth.

As they watched the seal dive beneath near-shore rocks and come back up they realized the pup, known affectionately as Manu‘iwa, was holding a knife in its mouth.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer who captured the incident on video commented, “There was real concern that the seal pup might swallow the knife. It’s a reminder to all of us to properly dispose of our trash and not to leave it on Hawai‘i’s beaches or in the ocean.”

At one point the seal dropped the knife under the rocks and it was later retrieved.

Staff from Ke Kai Ola, a hospital operated by The Marine Mammal Center at Kailua-Kona and DOCARE officers have been monitoring the pup’s health and growth.

Animal experts say that it’s critical for young seals not to have human interactions so they can learn to be wild animals, especially after they’ve weaned from their moms and are on their own.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Fisheries asks people to report all monk seal sightings to your island’s Marine Mammal Response Coordinator:

Oʻahu: 808-220-7802

Kauaʻi: 808-651-7668

Molokaʻi: 808-553-5555

Maui / Lānaʻi: 808-292-2372

Hawaiʻi Island – East: 808-756-5961

Hawaiʻi Island – West: 808-987-0765