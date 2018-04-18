Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in West Maui will be restricted to one lane traffic only in front of the Kahana Sunset from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 18, 2018) so that personnel from the Maui Department of Water Supply can repair the road after Monday’s waterline break.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully, follow traffic control and use alternate routes if possible.

The eight-inch waterline break occurred along the section of road between Nāpilihau Street and Hoʻohui Road fronting the Kahana Sunset.