The Green’s “Marching Orders” album recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and reached another charting milestone as the album hit No. 15 on Billboard’s Independent Release and No. 62 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart.

“Marching Orders” is the band’s fourth studio album and the groups third album to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Reggae Chart and their highest charting album on the Top 200.

Mostly recorded on Oʻahu, “Marching Orders” was produced by The Green along with longtime friends and collaborators Christian Mochizuki (Justin Bieber, Kayne West, Jay-Z) and Leslie Ludiazo (J Boog, Hot Rain).

A full house of talented singers and songwriters – the band’s founding core of Caleb Keolanui (vocals), Zion Thompson (guitar, vocals), JP Kennedy (guitar, vocals), Ikaika Antone (keys, vocals), and Brad Watanabe (bass, vocals), along with drummer Jordan Espinoza – created a collaborative mentality and allowed for new material to flow abundantly.

“This album truly is diverse,” says Thompson. “There’s roots, dancehall, pop, rock and, of course, love songs.”

The new album has 14 songs and is full of collaborations, including multiple songs co-written and produced with Brian Fennell (Ryan Tedder, One Republic, The Fray, Third Eye Blind), as well as guest appearances by Grammy-nominees J Boog and Eric Rachmany (Rebelution), Jamaican dancehall superstar Busy Signal, and island music veterans Fiji and The Mana’o Company. The new album also features the band’s first female vocalist as the main harmony, Riya Davis, on the tracks “Foolish Love” and “You’ve Been Crying.”

The Green will be performing live at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, May 5, at 6 p.m. alongside Iration, Anuhea and Jordan T.

Tickets for the Aloha From Hawaii show are $19 general admission (limited early bird price), $37 general admission in advance, and $55 general admission the day of the show. VIP tickets are $99 in advance and $120 the day of the show (plus applicable fees).

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the show.

Iration is an alternative/reggae group from California with deep roots in Reggae fused with elements of rock and pop.

Maui’s own Anuhea is a self-taught guitarist, singer, and songwriter, blending pop, Reggae and R&B with engaging, conscious lyrics to create a style truly her own.

Jordan T has a growing audience of over 2.5 million streams on Spotify alone and is everywhere on the global reggae touring circuit.

For tickets, click here.