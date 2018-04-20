UPDATE: (9:50 a.m. 4.20.18) The majority of customers affected by this morning’s power outage have had their power restored. Crews are working to safely restore remaining customers in Kahului. If you are still experiencing an outage, call (808) 871-7777 to report details.

Previous Post:

There is a power outage reported, affecting various parts of the island including Makawao to Hāna, parts of Kahului, Pūlehu, parts of Lahaina and areas in South Maui.

Traffic lights at several intersections in Central Maui are also affected. This is resulting in heavy traffic at several Central and West Maui intersections.

Maui Electric crews are responding. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.