Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise

April 24, 2018, 2:14 PM HST · Updated April 24, 2:19 PM
Members of the Maui Police Department and the employees of the Maui County Federal Credit Union Lahaina Branch will be participating in a one-day Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise.

The exercise will be conducted on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Maui County Federal Credit Union Lahaina Branch located at 270 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina from approximately 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

