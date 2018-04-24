Tsunami Awareness Month: Part 1 – Basic information about tsunamis

This is the second segment of our Tsunami Awareness Month series. In the first segment, we go over basic information like: What is a tsunami? Evacuation zone maps. FAQs. Tsunami Alert levels and what they mean. Run-up maps.

This portion of the interview discusses the common “natural warning signs” of tsunamis, what to do if a tsunami alert is issued or you think a local tsunami may have been generated, how to prepare for tsunamis and surprising facts about the aftermath of a tsunami.

There was recently a Family Preparedness Workshop held in Haiku. Useful handouts, resources and preparedness information was provided to the public. To access information on what should be in your “Grab-n-Go” binder, a pantry prepper calculator to help estimate how much food you should have in your survival stash, a supplies master list and a worksheet to help you put together a family plan for different scenarios. Mahalo to Summer Starr for providing these amazing resources to Maui Now at this GOOGLE DRIVE link.

ONLINE RESOURCES

Food and Water Storage:

How to Start a Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

Beginning Preppers 30 Day Shopping List (VIDEO)

Start a 3 Week Prepper Food Pantry (VIDEO)

Water Purification & Water Storage:

Berkey Water Filters – For EVERY-DAY home use (no electricity needed)

Katydyn – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

LifeStraw – For travel/BOB/EDC (no electricity needed)

Emergency Water Storage – For shelter in place situations: Bathtub Emergency Water Storage

First Aid Kits: (Remember to stock up on medications that may be specific to your family’s needs)

Red Cross First Aid Kit Suggestions

Short video on EDC (Every Day Carry) first-aid kits

Communications:

FRS (Family Radio Service) radios

NOAA Weather Radios

Additional NOAA Weather Radio

Faraday Bags

Helpful Websites:

The Survival Mom

Preparedness Mama

Build an Ark: A Preparedness Institute

Prepping For Beginners

The Survivalist Prepper Podcast (iTunes)