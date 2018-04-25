Registration for free Ocean Safety Bureau’s 2018 Junior Lifeguard Program sessions for ages 12 – 17 will start at the end of this month, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

The free five-day sessions will familiarize students with ocean-safety skills and include an introduction to CPR, first aid and rescue board techniques with an emphasis on ocean swimming, paddle boarding and lifesaving skills.

Enrollment is limited and will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. A parent or legal guardian must be present during registration and provide contact phone and email. Birth certificate copy must show age requirement is met by June 2018. Students who are not returnees must perform and pass a swim test of 300-yards nonstop in less than 11 minutes.

Six opportunities for training in the North, West and South districts will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on these dates: June 11-15 (Session 1); June 18-22 (Session 2); June 25-29 (Session 3); July 2-6 (Session 4); July 9-13 (Session 5); July 16-20 (Session 6). Registration is only available during the following dates and times:

· North (instructor Tony Colletta): 15-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form from 9 to 11 a.m. April 28 at Kīhei Aquatics Center or from 9 to 11 a.m. May 12 at Kōkua Pool.

· South (instructor Kaipo Chong): 15-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form from 9 to 11 a.m. April 28 at Kīhei Aquatics Center or from 9 to 11 a.m. May 12 at Kōkua Pool.

· West (instructor Ryan Cabrera): 15-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form from 9 to 11 a.m. April 28 or May 12 at Lahaina Aquatics Center.

The following sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 4-8. Registration is open until spots are filled:

· Molokaʻi (instructor TBA): 25-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form at Department of Parks and Recreation’s Molokaʻi office or Cooke Memorial Pool.

· Hāna (instructor Jake Darr): 35-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form at Hāna Youth Center.

· Lānaʻi (instructor Kaipo Garcia): 15-participant max. To register, pick up and complete a form at Department of Parks and Recreation Lanai office or Lānaʻi Recreation Center. Prior to June 4, submit form to Norraine Pascua at Parks and Recreation office.