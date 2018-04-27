Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim, who was medevaced after feeling chest pains on Thursday, is feeling much better after procedures done at The Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, County official said in an update today.

The Mayor continues to have tests and procedures on Friday, but there is no diagnosis as of yet, according to Wil Okabe, the County’s Managing Director, who is serving as Acting Mayor while Mayor Kim is on sick leave.

Okabe said there has been an outpouring of well wishes and expressions of affection for the Mayor from the community. “We really appreciate your continued prayers and best wishes to him and his family,” Okabe said. “We will continue to keep the community posted.”

The 78-year- old Mayor drove himself to Hilo Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018, and was medevaced to Oʻahu around 6:45 a.m. the same day. The Mayor has had three previous heart attacks, and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.