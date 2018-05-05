Hawai‘i Volcano Eruption Update: Fuming, Rumbling Precedes Large Quake ×

The Kīlauea eruption continues on Hawaiʻi Island with several new fissures reported over the last 24 hours. The new lava outbreaks resulted in “copious amounts” of sulfur dioxide gas steaming from cracks and fountains of lava rising 100 feet in the air at some locations.

Fissure 2 commenced in the early morning hours on Friday on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets. The outbreak began as a small area of spattering in a residential driveway and became more vigorous, with lava thrown over neighborhood power lines.

By 6 a.m., steaming cracks preceded a new fissure on Kaupili Street. The US Geological Survey reported “fuming” and “rumbling” sounds that increased with “large bubble bursts” reported at the location. This fissure spread lava on the road measured at approximately 2 yards thick.

A fourth fissure opened in the forest on Friday morning between Kaupili and Mohala Streets; and fissure 5 began before noon.

These events preceded a large 6.9 earthquake on the south Flank of the Kīlauea volcano that sent a column of red ash into the air, and resulted in severe shaking near the epicenter. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the quake was the strongest quake in Hawaiʻi in more than 40 years, since 1975. It was centered about 10 miles SW of Leilani Estates and was felt as far away as the Island of Kauaʻi. The mainshock was preceded by a strong magnitude-5.4 earthquake approximately one hour prior.

HVO’s seismic network manager Brian Shiro said the earthquakes are related to the ongoing volcanic activity in Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone and reflect adjustments beneath the south flank of the volcano.