Hawai‘i Volcano Eruption Update: Fuming, Rumbling Precedes Large Quake
The Kīlauea eruption continues on Hawaiʻi Island with several new fissures reported over the last 24 hours. The new lava outbreaks resulted in “copious amounts” of sulfur dioxide gas steaming from cracks and fountains of lava rising 100 feet in the air at some locations.
Fissure 2 commenced in the early morning hours on Friday on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets. The outbreak began as a small area of spattering in a residential driveway and became more vigorous, with lava thrown over neighborhood power lines.
By 6 a.m., steaming cracks preceded a new fissure on Kaupili Street. The US Geological Survey reported “fuming” and “rumbling” sounds that increased with “large bubble bursts” reported at the location. This fissure spread lava on the road measured at approximately 2 yards thick.
A fourth fissure opened in the forest on Friday morning between Kaupili and Mohala Streets; and fissure 5 began before noon.
These events preceded a large 6.9 earthquake on the south Flank of the Kīlauea volcano that sent a column of red ash into the air, and resulted in severe shaking near the epicenter. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the quake was the strongest quake in Hawaiʻi in more than 40 years, since 1975. It was centered about 10 miles SW of Leilani Estates and was felt as far away as the Island of Kauaʻi. The mainshock was preceded by a strong magnitude-5.4 earthquake approximately one hour prior.
HVO’s seismic network manager Brian Shiro said the earthquakes are related to the ongoing volcanic activity in Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone and reflect adjustments beneath the south flank of the volcano.
At 12:46 p.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018, a column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume occurred after a magnitude 6.9 South Flank of Kīlauea earthquake shook the Big Island of Hawai‘i. PC: US Geological Survey.
A new lava fissure (Fissure 2) commenced around 1 am HST 5.4.18 on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Spatter was being thrown roughly 30 m (about 100 ft) high at the time of this photo. Copious amounts of sulfur dioxide gas, which should be avoided, is emitted from active fissures. The eruption is dynamic and changes could occur with little warning. PC: US Geological Survey.
Steaming cracks at 5:57 a.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Leilani Estates subdivision, moments before Fissure 3 opened up on Kaupili Street. PC: US Geological Survey.
Fissure 3 at Leilani and Kaupili Streets in Leilani Estates subdivision at 8:07 a.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018. Lava on the road was approximately 2 m (about 2 yd) thick. PC: US Geological Survey.
Fissure 4 opened in forest around 10:39 a.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 between Kaupili and Mohala Streets. PC: US Geological Survey.
Steaming cracks on Leilani Street–view is looking up rift. Crack in foreground opened during the 12:33 p.m. magnitude 6.9 south flank of Kīlauea earthquake on Friday, May 4, 2018. PC: US Geological Survey.
Eruptive area showing recent fissures in Leilani Estates subdivision when photo was taken at 12:07 p.m. HST. Fissure 5 is shown in the forefront. PC: US Geological Survey.
Another look at Fissure 5. Photo taken at 12:28 p.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018. Note the small finger that crossed Leilani Street (bottom right corner). PC: US Geological Survey.
Fissure 5 opened shortly before 12 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Leilani Estates subdivision–Leilani Street runs left to right at the bottom of the photo; Kahukai Street is the cross street. PC: US Geological Survey.
Lava from Fissure 5 at 12:11 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018. PC: US Geological Survey.
