There is no tsunami expected after a 6.9 (preliminary magnitude 6.0) earthquake reported at 12:33 p.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018. This comes after a 5.4 earthquake (prelim 5.6) reported an hour earlier at 11:32 a.m.

There is no tsunami expected after a 5.4 (preliminary magnitude 5.6) earthquake reported at 11:33 a.m. HST on Friday, May 4, 2018 on the South Flank of the Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says some areas may have experienced strong shaking.

Note: The earthquake was initially listed as a 5.6 magnitude quake, and was downgraded to a 5.3, then upgraded again to 5.7, and downgraded once more to 5.4 by the USGS. The agency continues to review the data on the event, but authorities have already confirmed that no tsunami is expected.



Hawaiʻi County officials say, “As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.”

Hawai’i County officials say the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami.

The quake was located at a depth of 6 km and was located within the following preliminary parameters:

11 miles SE of Fern Forest, HI

12 miles SSE of Eden Roc, HI

12 miles SW of Leilani Estates, HI

26 miles S of Hilo, HI

227 miles SE of Honolulu, HI