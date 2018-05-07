Maui restaurant, Leilani’s on the Beach, will reopen in late May 2018, following an extensive multi-million dollar six-month renovation. The renovation included major updates to the main dining room and an extension of the lānai for more premium ocean view seating.

“The goal of our renovation was to honor the Leilani’s of yesterday, today and tomorrow by incorporating traditional design with modern comfort,” said General Manager Jason Donez. “Guests will continue to enjoy the same great views and friendly hospitality for which we’ve been known since our opening in 1982.”

The restaurant’s remodel features custom lighting by local artist Mark Chai, refinished koa tables, the addition and re-use of aʻa lava rock, and new roofing. One of the main design elements is a new teak tile wall depicting the West Maui mountains. The design also incorporates the seven original Pegge Hopper paintings that have been a part of the restaurant since its opening.

Leilani’s menu will continue to reflect locally sourced ingredients inspired by Maui and the Pacific. For example, the produce has been sourced from more than 40 family farms on Maui and all of the fish is fresh caught in Hawaiʻi.

Leilani’s on the Beach is owned by T S RESTAURANTS, which operates 13 restaurants in Hawaiʻi and California. Leilani is the Hawaiian word for “heavenly lei” and is the namesake for the daughter of one of the restaurant company’s founders.

Located at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali, Maui, Leilani’s on the Beach offers prime steak, fresh Island fish and other seafood specialties, as well as sandwiches and burgers. Dinner is served daily in the upstairs dining room from 4:45 to 9:30 p.m. In addition, the Beachside Grill offers an all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is known for its award-winning fish tacos.