The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms two new vents surfaced at the East Rift Zone Eruption on Kilauea on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of fissures to 14 since the eruption onset last week.

Vent number 13 opened near the intersection of Leilani Avenue and Kahukai Road and Vent number 14 near Kaupili Street and Leilani Avenue. Both have paused but continue to release hazardous gases.

Since the start of the recent volcanic activity, 104 acres have been covered in lava and 36 structures have been destroyed.

Evacuation Update:

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice. Follow the instructions of the authorities on scene. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Civil Defense has established the Recovery Information and Assistance Center at the Sacred Hearts: Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Entry placard registration for residents wishing to retrieve personal items will be issued at RIAC throughout the week.

The County is taking care of all animals whose evacuated owners reported them left behind.

Road Status Update:

Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.

Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to Hinalo Street.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect. All aviation request are administered by the Fire Department.

United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

DOH is working on updating SO 2 data reporting online. Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard http:/ivhhn.org/vog.

Puna Geothermal Venture reports no activity at this time and the facility is secured. Precautionary measures are being taken to remove flammable materials offsite.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information

Community Message/Alerts: