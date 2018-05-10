The Economic Development Administration will award $210,000 to the University of Hawai‘i for the Maui Food Innovation Center, which is used by agribusiness and food entrepreneurs to develop and manufacture products.

The funding will create a packaging and marketing support center at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, and is expected to create 32 jobs.

US Senator Brian Schatz, who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement today saying the funds will help to create jobs, lower the amount of imports to Maui and help businesses on the island export their products. “We’re excited to see what Maui businesses can do with the extra federal support,” said Sen. Schatz.

MFIC is a unique first in-state incubator focused on helping entrepreneurs in the food and agribusiness sector. Part of the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, located in Kahului, Hawai‘i, MFIC is helping build a stronger, economically diverse, and sustainable Maui by supporting the value-added food industry.

MFIC assists its community by providing technological expertise, innovative training, consultation, a manufacturing facility, and a resource hub for new and established food entrepreneurs working to bring their products to market locally, regionally, and nationally.