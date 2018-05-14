Negroni Week happens around the world from June 4 to 11, touting the celebration as seven days, three ingredients, and one simple way to give back.

For one week every June, bar and restaurants mix classic Negronis and Negroni variations for a great cause. The idea is to showcase the popular drink, made with Campari, gin and vermouth, and raise money for local charities. Here on Maui, participating restaurants that will feature Negroni cocktails and variations throughout the week include:

Fleetwood’s On Front Street

Down the Hatch

The Dirty Monkey

Spanky’s

The Mill House

The restaurants have chosen to donate to Surfrider Foundation this year. From 2013 to 2017, Negroni Week grew from about 100 participating venues to over 7,700 venues around the world, and to date, they have collectively raised nearly $1.5 million for charitable causes.

To participate, each venue signs up at the Negroni Week website, chooses from a list of official charity partners, and makes an immediate donation to that charity. Then they can return during and after Negroni Week to make additional donations to their chosen charity. After Negroni Week is complete, organizers tally up how much was raised collectively by all of the participating bars, restaurants and partners around the world.

Fans can keep tabs on the Negroni Week action on Imbibe’s Instagram and Twitter feeds (@imbibe) and by following the #NegroniWeek hashtag.