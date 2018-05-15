The County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce are reminding businesses interested in participating as a Product Vendor or Food Truck Vendor in the 5th Annual Made in Maui County Festival that the deadline for applications is Thurs., May 31, 2018.

Considered the largest products show in Maui County, this year’s event will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului and will be open to the public on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3.

Presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce, the annual Made In Maui County Festival was created to stimulate our islands’ economy by boosting sales and awareness of locally made products.

Last year, over 10,000 visitors and residents attended the festival. Participating vendors reported as a result of the two-day event over $572,900 total product sales, over 217 new wholesale accounts/orders closed, and over 703 new wholesale leads and/or prospects developed.

Local businesses who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply as a Product Vendor:

1. Business must be based in Maui County (current GET license required) 2. All product(s) offered for sale must be made, manufactured, grown and/or created in Maui County. Although products may include source materials made/found in the State of Hawaii. 3. Must meet minimum of 51 percent “Made in Hawaii” product valuation.

A limited number of local food trucks will also be selected. A total of 13 food trucks will be featured on November 3 and a total of 3 on November 2.

To download an application, go to www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Click on “Vendors” for a Product Vendor application or “Food Trucks” for a Food Truck Vendor application.

All applicants will be notified of the Vendor Selection Committee’s decisions on or before July 13. Approved applicants will be required to attend a mandatory vendor training meeting.

This year’s event will feature an “Exclusive Shopping Day” on November 2, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities will include the opening ceremonies and complimentary pupus at 5 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase from three food trucks. Tickets ($35 per person, children 12 and under are free) will be available via the MACC Box Office starting in Aug. by calling (808) 242-SHOW (7469) or MauiArts.org.

On Friday, qualified wholesale buyers and distributors will also be invited to a special “Buyers Preview” which will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On November 3, the “Big Festival Day” will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public admission is $5 (at the gate), children 12 and under are free. Saturday’s festivities will include product demonstrations, a fashion show, 13 food trucks, and prize drawings. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a free tote bag.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies wishing to show their support for Maui County’s entrepreneurs and their products while increasing visibility for their own business. Sponsor benefits include event promotions, visibility during the Festival, event and VIP Lounge passes, program advertising and more. To download a sponsor kit, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com/sponsors.

For further information, email info@MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com or call (808) 270-7710.