There was no tsunami threat following a 4.4 (preliminary 4.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is expected; however some areas may have experienced shaking.

According to the USGS, the quake was centered:

3.6 mi WSW of Volcano, Hawaiʻi;

23.5 mi WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi;

25.0 mi SSW of Hilo, Hawaiʻi;

49.4 mi ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi; and

212.0 mi SE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

The USGS Did you feel it? website received about 18 felt reports within an hour of the earthquake.

The maximum intensity of shaking computed by the USGS ShakeMap was V on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, indicating moderate shaking.