AD
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Explosive Eruption at Kīlauea, 30,000 ft Ash Plume Expected

May 17, 2018, 5:42 AM HST · Updated May 17, 6:55 AM
3 Comments
×

Panorama of Kīlauea Caldera from HVO Observation Tower [KIcam]
Last Updated 2018-05-17 06:10:06 (HST). This image is from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The camera is looking SSE towards the active vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, 1.9 km (1.2 miles) from the webcam. For scale, Halemaʻumaʻu is approximately 1 km (0.6 mi) across and about 85 m (~280 ft) deep. PC: US Geological Survey.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kīlauea’s Summit has occurred this morning (Thursday, May 17, 2018) at around 4 a.m. The resulting ash plume was estimated to be 30,000 feet high and could drop a quarter inch of ash in affected areas.

The wind will carry the plume toward the southeast. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency is advising those in the area to shelter in place if they are in the path of the ash plume. Driving conditions may also be dangerous and motorists driving in the area were being advised to pull off the road and wait until visibility improves.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ashfall Advisory, which is in effect until 8 a.m. HST Friday, May 18, 2018.

The NWS says volcanic ash is expected to reach immediate vicinity of the Kīlauea Volcano Summit (Halemaʻumaʻu Crater), including Volcano and Glenwood.  The Civil Defense agency says the resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas with wind carrying the ash plume north toward Kaʻū, Volcano, Mt. View, Keaʻau and as far as Hilo.

The advisory may need to be extended if volcanic ashfall emissions persist.

Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
View Comments