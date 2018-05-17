The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kīlauea’s Summit has occurred this morning (Thursday, May 17, 2018) at around 4 a.m. The resulting ash plume was estimated to be 30,000 feet high and could drop a quarter inch of ash in affected areas.

The wind will carry the plume toward the southeast. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency is advising those in the area to shelter in place if they are in the path of the ash plume. Driving conditions may also be dangerous and motorists driving in the area were being advised to pull off the road and wait until visibility improves.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ashfall Advisory, which is in effect until 8 a.m. HST Friday, May 18, 2018.

The NWS says volcanic ash is expected to reach immediate vicinity of the Kīlauea Volcano Summit (Halemaʻumaʻu Crater), including Volcano and Glenwood. The Civil Defense agency says the resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas with wind carrying the ash plume north toward Kaʻū, Volcano, Mt. View, Keaʻau and as far as Hilo.

The advisory may need to be extended if volcanic ashfall emissions persist.