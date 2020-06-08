Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is providing updates on Pacific Media Group’s network of Maui stations as the County continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Mayor Victorino spoke with Kawika-Veeka of HI92 FM Maui, and shared his thoughts on:

The uptick in COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu;

Plans for reopening higher risk businesses and services;

$67 million budget amendment signed into law;

Hotel operations adjust to new norm;

Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership update; and

Supporting local with Kamaʻāina First.

Mayor Michael Victorino signed a budget amendment into law on Friday for $67 million in federal CARES Act funding to address public health and economic impacts caused by COVID-19.

“I’d like to thank Council Chair Alice Lee and members of the County Council for their cooperation in approving this important budget amendment today,” Mayor Victorino said. “This money will be used to put food on the table of residents impacted by COVID-19 and help them with rent, mortgages, electric bills and other expenses through our Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program. Funding will also be used to continue support for small businesses and farmers through our Micro Loan and Farmers Relief programs.”

The CARES Act provides for expenditures incurred between March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020. Unspent money will need to be returned.

About a third of CARES Act funding will support grants for households, small businesses and childcare. Additional funds are planned for public safety, property acquisition, recovery initiatives, equipment and construction, and administrative costs.