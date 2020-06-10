Major intersection construction work on the $3.15 million Maui Lani Roundabout project begins on Monday, June 15, 2020, resulting in a seven-week closure of the intersection at Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue.

The full road closure (24 hours a day, seven days a week) will be from June 15 to July 31. Crews with Goodfellow Bros. will be working at the site from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday.

Detour signs will direct traffic around the work area.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will continue to be available, and a plan is currently under review.

“This closure will expedite the construction schedule by two to three months while school is not in session,” Department of Public Works Director Rowena Dagdag-Andaya said. “Doing construction now, also minimizes any major traffic disruptions once schools reopen.”

“We’ll be working with Goodfellow Bros. to make sure they finish construction before our keiki return to school in August,” Mayor Victorino said. “We are excited to see this project moving forward and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.”

Preliminary work began on April 27, 2020.

Scope of work going forward includes the removal of obstructions, road pavement work, construction of curb ramps and sidewalks, adjusting manholes, installation of irrigation and water valves and a storm drain culvert, replacing street signs and other improvements.