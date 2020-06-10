Maui police have launched a second degree attempted murder and criminal property damage investigation into an incident in Mauna Loa on Molokaʻi involving an altercation between a motorist and a man with a dirt bike.

The investigation stems from an incident reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 near Mile 5 of the Maunaloa Highway.

Police say the male victim was walking on the shoulder of the highway after his dirt bike ran out of as. The victim reportedly recognized a sedan traveling on the highway. When the driver of the sedan passed the victim, “the two exchanged middle finger gestures,” according to police.

Police say the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, on the grassy shoulder toward the victim, who was able to move out of the way.” According to police reports, the operator allegedly “attempted to run over the victim several more times” and struck the victim’s dirt bike, causing damages.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police have since identified the operator of the sedan as Camaran M. Schelinski, 44, of Mauna Loa, and say the man fled prior to police arrivals. Police later located Schelinski and arrested him at around 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Schelinski remained in police custody at last report, but charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident.