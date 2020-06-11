In response to the lifted restrictions on neighbor island travel (beginning June 16), Castle Resorts & Hotels has launched a special “Kamaʻāina Stay & Play” promotion, offering 25 percent off best available rates, plus other benefits at participating properties for Hawaiʻi residents.

“We have a feeling that many residents are going to be looking to escape the quarantine doldrums and this package was designed to provide a great rate and added value to make summer travel a reality,” said President and CEO Alan Mattson. “We also recognize that there will be heightened concerns regarding hygiene, and we’ve launched our Castle Cares enhanced cleaning standards to keep guests and employees healthy and safe.”

In addition to 25 percent off best available rates, the Kamaʻāina Stay & Play package includes early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades based on availability. Other property-specific benefits range from free parking to waived resort fees.

The package is available at the following properties: Bamboo Waikīkī Hotel, Waikīkī Grand Hotel and Waikīkī Shore on Oʻahu; The ISO, Kiahuna Plantation and the Beach Bungalows, Kauaʻi Kailani and Kaha Lani on Kauaʻi; Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Hāliʻi Kai Resort, Kona Reef, Kona Bali Kai, Kanaloa at Kona and Waimea Country Lodge on Hawaiʻi Island; Paki Maui, Kamaʻole Sands and Polynesian Shores on Maui; and Molokaʻi Shores on Molokaʻi.

The Kamaʻāina Stay & Play package is available to Hawaiʻi residents with a valid ID on trips booked now through July 31, 2020, for stays through August 31, 2020. A two-night minimum stay is required. Some black-out dates may apply. Guests can book by category or by specific unit. The package is fully refundable if cancelled 24 hours prior to arrival.

Company representatives say Castle Cares “demonstrates Castle’s commitment to enhanced standards for cleanliness and disinfection at its properties statewide.” The program includes new technologies, increased frequency and usage of CDC-approved disinfectants in all guest rooms and high-touch public areas, personal-sized hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes for guests’ personal use, hand sanitizing stations, social and physical distancing, signage, and “robust” staff training.

For more information, visit https://www.castleresorts.com/special-offers/kamaaina-plus/ or call (855) 998-9356.