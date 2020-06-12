Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says he hopes “most if not all” Maui County businesses, including theaters and other venues will be able to reopen by around June 25th with health and safety protocols in place. Any decision on the matter is pending approval by the governor.

Today, there were 15 new COVID-19 case reported on Oʻahu, pushing the statewide count to 706 cases in Hawaiʻi over the course of the pandemic. In regard to the recent spike in cases on Oʻahu, Mayor Victorino said, “It is somewhat concerning, although I’ve been assured that they (the health officials) are monitoring it closely.”

The information was shared during a morning interview with Maui Mayor Michael Victorino who providing updates on Pacific Media Group’s network of Maui stations as the County continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.