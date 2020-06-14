Daryl Gene Ke

March 29, 1953 – May 30, 2020

Daryl Kalae Ke Sr., 67, of Pahala, Passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1953 in Hawaii. He was a Machine Operator for Ka’u Sugar.

Private services held by family.

Daryl is survived by wife Jessie Ke; sons Roy Napoleon, Daryl (Evelyn Salmo) Ke Jr., Troy (Pua Ke) Napoleon Jr.; daughters Wendy Lee (Michael Silva) Napoleon, Marlo Ann (Reuben Kong) Makuakane, Darylnn (Kai Oliveros) Ke; sisters Deidre Perreira, Rayven Grace, Paulette Ke, Faybien Waltjen; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Dennis Rodrigues

July 15, 1946 – May 30, 2020

Dennis Junior Christopher “Bogeit” Rodrigues, 73, of Hilo passed away on May 30, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center.

Born in Honolulu, HI, he was a retired State sanitation worker for the City of Honolulu.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Roxann Mahaulu Rodrigues of Hilo; brother, August Lopez Sr. of Honolulu; sisters, Jennifer Coltes Rivera of Las Vegas, NV., Paulette Correa of Hilo, HI., and Adele Mark of Killeen, TX, niece, Darnell Haruguchi, of Pahoa, HI as well as numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Emily Rodrigues of Honolulu, HI.

Celebration of Life/Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Solomon Manuia

March 31, 1956 – May 31, 2020

Solomon P. Manuia Jr., 64, of Pahoa, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on March 31, 1956 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. He retired from the United States Marines.

Private Service held by Family.

Solomon is Survived by wife Barbara Jean Makanani-Manuia of Paoha; sons Horace (Miriamatalei) Chee-Manuia of Honolulu, Solomon Chee-Manuia of Honolulu; daughters Christina (Jonah) Glover of Honolulu, Evangeline Chee-Manuia of Honolulu; brother Joseph (Elizabeth) Manuia of Honolulu; 7 grandchild.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Drew Cordeiro

September 12, 1947 – June 2, 2020

Drew Cordeiro Sr., 72, of Hilo, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born in Hawaiʻi. He was in the United States Army, and served in the Vietnam War.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Drew is survived by wife Syivia Cordeiro; sons Omar Cordeiro, Drew Cordeiro Jr.; daughters Shellyann Cordeiro, Denise (Richard) Mukai; brother Derek Cordeiro; sister Marjorie Lodi; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Susan Graybeal

July 5, 1958 – June 5, 2020

Susan Lynn Graybeal, 61, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born in Elyria, Ohio, and grew up in California. She loved to explore the outdoors and beaches of Hilo with her dog Aubrey.

Private Service will be held by family.

Susan is survived by brother Richard Mechtly; sisters Mary Beth Blankenship, Joan Ryan, Kristine Love; predeceased by husband Vern Graybeal.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Mark D. Hecht

August 3, 1957 – June 6, 2020

Mark D. Hecht age 62 passed away on June 6th, 2020 at his Lahaina home.

Born on Aug. 3, 1957, he was raised in Warrington, Pennsylvania graduating from Bucks Community College and settling on Maui 42 years ago.

A real renaissance man, he was passionate about the food service and hospitality industry, spending many years pursuing his love of food and people. Even after leaving to explore other opportunities he remained a chef at heart.

Community minded, he touched many lives counseling adolescents and adults here on Maui. He also dedicated energy to marine conservation.

Mark was most at home on the ocean, Pacific and Atlantic, spending much of his free time on his boat, enjoying the beautiful Maui sunrises and sunsets. If he couldn’t be on the water you could find him on a fairway enjoying the outdoors and the company of friends.

For over 20 years he worked for Berkshire Hathaway, still finding time to give back, learn, and get out on the water.

Mark was generous, honest, funny and hardworking. He was an excellent storyteller and made all those around him feel welcome with his outgoing personality. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by son Gregory Fiori (Michelle), and grandsons Shane and Benjamin.

He was the brother of Kim Amelung (James), and Michael Hecht (Cheryl). Uncle to Chelsea Welcker, Lyndsey Toney, Jesse Michener, Corey Michener, and Carley Giuliano.

A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to the non profit marine conservation group where he volunteered.

Polanui Hiu CMMA, 393 Front St. Lahaina, HI 96761.

Shane Symons

January 25, 1960 – June 7, 2020

Shane Paul Symons, 60, of Kailua Kona, died June 7, 2020 at Kona Community Hospital. He was born January 25, 1960, in Santa Rosa, California. He was a craftsman and carpenter. He dedicated many hours to helping local non-profit projects in the Community and was most happy supporting those that helped children.

He is survived by his wife Toni; daughter Caitlin (Steven) Mahelona of Kailua Kona, son Joel Symons of Seattle, Washington; brothers Steven (Linda) Symons of Shasta Lake, California; Scott Symons of Santa Rosa, California; Jack (Sharon) Symons of Santa Rosa, California and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Shane will be held sometime in August.

David Asuncion Domingo

March 3, 1937 – June 9, 2020

David Asuncion Domingo, 83, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on June 9, 2020, under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on March 3, 1937, in the Philippines.

Private services will be held.

David was a retired Engineer in the construction industry and a Security Guard at various companies on Maui. He was predeceased by his parents, Amador & Teodora Domingo; sister, Encarnacion Julian; and brother, Antonio Domingo. He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Domingo; and numerous nieces and nephews.