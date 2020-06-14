Mayor Michael Victorino has proclaimed June 14, 2020 as Medical Cannabis Day in Maui County to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hawaiʻi’s passage of Senate Bill 862. The Aloha State was the the first in the nation to legally accept the medical use of cannabis through legislative initiative.

The mayor presented the proclamation to Maui Grown Therapies’ co-founder and chief compliance officer, Gregory Park, MD, at a brief ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at the state’s first licensed dispensary located in the Maui Lani Village Center in Kahului.

SPONSORED VIDEO

While reading the proclamation, Mayor Victorino emphasized, “This new and growing industry supports patient choice, the expansion of high value, eco-friendly agriculture, and well-paid career options for the citizens of Maui County.”

Dr. Park gratefully received the proclamation that now hangs in the company’s Education Room. “Iʻve practiced medicine for 40 years on Maui and Iʻve found medical cannabis to be useful in controlling symptoms and improving the quality of life for many of our patients,” explained the medical internist who practices at VIP MD in Wailea. He also acknowledged state legislators for their compassionate leadership and the County of Maui for its ongoing support of this emerging industry.