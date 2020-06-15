June 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 15, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 15, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments