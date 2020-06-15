There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light east southeast wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 66. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead