Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is providing updates on Pacific Media Group’s network of Maui stations as the County continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Mayor spoke with Shane Kahalehau of KPOA 93.5 FM on Maui, and shared his thoughts on the progress of the phased reopening of businesses in Maui County as well as updates surrounding interisland travel.

Mayor Victorino announces reopening of additional businesses and activities starting today

Bars on Maui reopen today in addition to the resumption of certain outdoor organized team sports. The select businesses and activities are set to resume with public health and safety measures in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Bars are now allowed to operate with limited occupancy of no more than 50% of the maximum capacity; and groups of only up to 10 people within the bar.

Canoe paddling, with six-person and 12-person canoe crews are allowed to resume; but paddles and other equipment may not be shared. Outdoor team sports are now allowed for team-based practice and skill-building drills. Competitive team play is set to resume on July 1st.

County officials say football and rugby practices will not be allowed to start at this time. And No close contact activities will be permitted, including but not limited to: huddles, high fives and handshakes.

Interisland Travel and Health Forms Now Available Online

The state Department of Health has created a new web page, where travelers can download the new mandatory interisland travel and health form prior to departure. This comes in advance of the reopening of interisland travel in Hawai‘i tomorrow (June 16).

Travelers are strongly encouraged to fill out the form prior to arrival at the airport, print it out, and bring it with them to the airport.

State officials are working toward an online form that will be linked to a QR code for expedited scanning and screening at the airport, but that option is not yet available.

Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport in plenty of time to clear health screenings, which includes submittal of the travel form and a thermal screen. Anyone who does not provide the form or has a temperature of greater than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to fly. The health information is collected prior to TSA security screening.

Hotels & Short-Term Rentals Under Governor’s Proclamation

Starting tomorrow (June 16), transient vacation rentals will be allowed to operate, but can only accommodate persons not subject to the 14-day quarantine for travel to Hawaii from out-of-state.

This means condominium units that are zoned hotel or that are on the short-term occupancy list, B&Bs and STRHs could potentially rent to interisland travelers, residents and guests not subject to the quarantine.

The Governor’s proclamation also includes host liability, so TVR owners may be subject to enforcement if they rent to individuals illegally. If convicted, violators could be subject to jail time of up to one year and a fine of up to $5,000.