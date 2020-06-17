June 17, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 17, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 17, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov