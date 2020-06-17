There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead