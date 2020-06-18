June 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 18, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 18, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments