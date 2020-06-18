Maui Nui Botanical Gardens reopened to the public on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. New business hours are Tuesdays through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission for out of state visitors has been increased to $10 per person, and kamaʻāina with a Hawaiʻi State ID are now free. Face coverings are required to visit.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens’ longtime volunteer group, The Weed & Pot Club, has resumed meeting on Wednesdays, weekly, from 9 to 11 a.m. This group weeds the Gardens and pots up new native plants in MNBG’s nursery facility. Residents interested in participating should arrive ready to work with garden attire, covered shoes, water bottle, clean gloves and a mask. Tools, sunscreen, and expertise are provided. Weed & Pot Club members also receive many garden perks including discounted merchandise, group field trips and free Hawaiian plants.

Cultural workshops are also back on track. Visit www.mnbg.org/calendar for information on upcoming classes on coconut weaving, Hawaiian taro varieties, and wreath making with Native plants. All workshops are held outdoors. Workshop participants must wear masks and keep physical distancing. Group sizes are limited.

During the closure, MNBG staff have been leaving free plants outside the front gate every Monday morning, and featured plants may be purchased on Instagram and Facebook weekly.

Donations to Maui Nui Botanical Gardens are being accepted online at www.mnbg.org/mnbg-membership.