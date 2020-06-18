Maui United Way Announces Community Impact Grants to 39 Nonprofit RecipientsJune 18, 2020, 3:40 PM HST · Updated June 18, 3:40 PM 0 Comments
Maui United Way announced the 2020-23 grantees for its Community Impact funding program. The 39 nonprofit recipients include eight more than the previous cycle with 11 new non-profits which are first-time Community Impact grant recipients.
“Thanks to the support of our generous donors and corporate partners, Maui United Way’s grants fund vital services that strengthen the fabric of our community,” said Nicholas Winfrey, MUW President and CEO. “And as a modern United Way, we continue to evolve the way we’re allocating funding and bringing together new partners that are creating change in areas that people care most about.”
For the first time, MUW held the entire application process online. Volunteer community members and MUW’s Partnership Committee embraced a rigorous approval process for its programmatic grant. Eligible nonprofits included those offering health and human services offerings in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
The final 39 nonprofits selected will receive funding for three years to support their awarded programs throughout Maui County. All approved grantees must adhere to MUW’s stringent reporting guidelines, which includes semi-annual reports throughout the cycle to ensure accountability for dollars received.
- Aloha House, Inc.
- Alzheimer’s Association, Aloha Chapter
- American Lung Association
- Best Buddies International Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Inc.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc.
- Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi
- Child and Family Services, Maui
- Common Ground Collective
- Feed My Sheep
- Girl Scout Council of Hawaiʻi (Maui)
- Habitat for Humanity Maui, Inc.
- Hale Mahaolu
- Hāna Arts
- Hospice Maui
- Hui No Ke Ola Pono Inc.
- Imua Family Services
- Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc.
- Kupu
- Laʻakea Village
- Lahaina Arts Guild
- Lānaʻi Kinaʻole, Inc.
- Mālama Family Recovery Center
- Maui Adult Day Care Centers
- Maui Family Support Services, Inc.
- Maui Hui Mālama
- Maui Youth and Family Services
- Mediation Services of Maui, Inc.
- Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi
- Mental Health Kōkua
- Nā Hoaloha-Maui Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers
- ʻOhana Makamae, Inc.
- Pāʻia Youth Council, Inc.
- Parents and Children Together
- Patch-People Attentive to Children (Maui)
- Planned Parenthood of the GNHI – Maui
- The Maui Farm, Inc.
- The Salvation Army
- Women Helping Women