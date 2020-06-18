Maui United Way announced the 2020-23 grantees for its Community Impact funding program. The 39 nonprofit recipients include eight more than the previous cycle with 11 new non-profits which are first-time Community Impact grant recipients.

“Thanks to the support of our generous donors and corporate partners, Maui United Way’s grants fund vital services that strengthen the fabric of our community,” said Nicholas Winfrey, MUW President and CEO. “And as a modern United Way, we continue to evolve the way we’re allocating funding and bringing together new partners that are creating change in areas that people care most about.”

For the first time, MUW held the entire application process online. Volunteer community members and MUW’s Partnership Committee embraced a rigorous approval process for its programmatic grant. Eligible nonprofits included those offering health and human services offerings in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

The final 39 nonprofits selected will receive funding for three years to support their awarded programs throughout Maui County. All approved grantees must adhere to MUW’s stringent reporting guidelines, which includes semi-annual reports throughout the cycle to ensure accountability for dollars received.