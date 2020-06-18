School Supplies Drive for Maui Kids in Need, June 22-July 17June 18, 2020, 2:40 PM HST · Updated June 18, 2:40 PM 1 Comment
Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supplies and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku from June 22 until July 17, 2020. These events will support The Salvation Army Maui’s annual back-to-school efforts to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.
Backpacks of supplies from the below list can be dropped off at Maui County FCU branches during business hours. Branches are located at 270 Dairy Road in Maui Marketplace in Kahului, 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina, and 1888 Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. Donations for adopting a backpack are also being accepted at all Maui County FCU branches and are 100% tax deductible.
“We are proud to be able to partner with The Salvation Army for the third year in the endeavor to help local students go back-to-school prepared to succeed by donating school supplies for kids in need. Now more than ever, we hope to help students return to the important work of learning and getting an education that will assist in preparing them for the future.” shares Maui County Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Gary Fukuroku.
“We are grateful to Maui County FCU and their members for supporting keiki in need across our island,” said Lt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Especially during the ongoing pandemic, these back-to-school items will help ease the minds of students and their families as they prepare for the new school year.”
Supplies list:
- Backpacks without wheels
- Reams of copy paper
- 3-Ring Binders
- Portfolios with two pockets
- Lined filler paper
- Clear sheet protectors
- Post it notes 3” x 3”
- 4 oz. white glue
- Composition books
- Glue sticks
- Erasers
- Ball point pens (black / blue)
- Ball point pens (red)
- No. 2 Pencils
- Mechanical Pencils
- 12” Ruler with inches and centimeters
- Dry erase markers
- Crayons
- Permanent black markers
- Color pencils
- 6” scissors
- Color markers
- Earbuds / headphones
- Watercolors with brushes
- Clear plastic pencil box
- Highlighters
- Scotch tape
- Graph paper
- Spiral notebook
- Tabbed dividers
- 3-Ring pencil pouches
- Index cards
- Protractor
Families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at (808) 871-6270 and in Lahaina at (808) 661-5335. For more information visit maui.salvationarmy.org.