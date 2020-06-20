There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west northwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

