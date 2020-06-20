June 20, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 20, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west northwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov